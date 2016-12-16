Johnson City Schools: Diverse student populations present opportunities and challenges

At the most recent count, Johnson City Schools had 14 full-time ESL teachers to accommodate the ever-changing populations within the system.

And like the late 1990s, Anderson, the system’s director of accountability and school improvement, still closely monitors the schools’ censuses to make sure the needs of the students are being met. This is especially important at the front end of the yearly budgetary discussion, but also because student exposure to diversity helps with their transition to higher education.

“We look at our increasing diverse population as a way to prepare our students for a career, or for higher education,” Anderson said. “When students leave their high school, they step into a larger arena and have other interactions with people they might have been uncomfortable with.”

Science Hill High School — the district’s only high school — is very good at working with the challenges of the many diverse backgrounds represented there, Anderson said. She specifically pointed at the case of ESL teacher Joe Hoffman, who, through his previous experience with the Peace Corps and foreign countries, is the right person to help students learn English for the first time.

The state’s most recent report cards on individual systems show why ESL instruction is very important for Johnson City Schools. Over the course of the past four years, the district has nearly matched the state’s average growth of Latino and Hispanic student populations.

Between the 2012-13 and 2014-15 school years, Tennessee went from a white student population of 66.3 percent to 64.2 percent. Johnson City Schools went from 75.6 percent down to 71.9 percent, all while Johnson City Schools nearly matched the state’s addition of a 1.7-percent increase in Hispanic and Latino student populations (7.3 percent to 9.0 percent) with an increase of 1.4 percent, from 7.6 percent to 9.0.

Anderson said the challenge in serving increasingly diverse students is teaching them English as a second language. The later on in life they get these students, the more difficult it is for them to take to English.

But the whole system has accepted the challenges presented by the changing faces in education, Anderson said.

When administrators considered moving much of the district’s ESL instruction to a single school to increase efficiency, the principals said they would prefer to each have cultural diversity in their schools, instead of concentrating it in one place.

With that, they’ll keep pressing forward, focusing on college readiness and hiring the staff they need.

“It's a big challenge, but it's a wonderful opportunity,” Anderson said. “Our system has been very supportive. I feel like we've presented a very welcoming student community.”

As the city district’s student population rapidly changes, the other district in Washington County is changing at a much slower pace.

Bill Flanary, director of secondary education for Washington County Schools, acknowledged little change over that same four-year period.

“We continue to be one of the most Anglo-Saxon systems there is around here,” he said. “I'm not sure if that's a good or bad thing, but it is what it is.”

The county’s white student population went from 93.9 percent to 92.9 percent during that time, while its Hispanic and Latino student populations went from 2.8 percent to 3.3 percent.

The largest contingent of Hispanic and Latino student populations were found in the Unicoi County Schools system, where they currently make up 11.8 percent of the student body, almost three percent higher than the state average.

Black student populations in the region, similar to the state overall, have only slightly increased over the last four years, as have the other designated categories: Native American, Alaskan and Asian, which only make up a small portion of the schools’ populations. Johnson City Schools have the area’s highest figure when it comes to black student populations, with a proportion of 15 percent of students.

Only Johnson City’s district currently has a rate of disabled students lower than the state’s percentage of 14.0, at 13.8 percent. Uncoi County Schools has one of the highest, with a percentage of 18.8. In the 2013-2014 academic year there, one in five students had a disability according to federal standards. Johnson County Schools has a rate of 18.9 percent, the region’s highest.

Most area systems have seen an increase in that student population over the past four years. While the state has gone up .3 percent in that time, Unicoi’s system is actually down from 19.1 in 2012-2013, and Kingsport City Schools dropped to 18.6, from 20.7 four years before.

Flanary said student disability numbers continue to fluctuate due to the federal government’s definitions of terms.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.