Carter School Board approves $2 million building program

The Carter County School Board was briefed on the new focus on Thursday by Director of Schools Kevin Ward and Secondary School Supervisor Danny McClain.

The board also unanimously approved a proposal to spend $2 million on a dozen school building projects that include new roofs, building renovations, a new building for a painting booth and development of a vacant portion of school board prpoperty adjacent to the school bus garage on State Line Road.

The new emphasis on improving student math performance came after the latest edition of end of course results. Ward said Carter County students were below the state average in integrated math for years in freshman, sophomore and junior levels. Ward told the board the good news was that Carter County students were above the state level in biology, history and junior level English.

McClain said he has met with the high school principals and they are working on corrective measures that will be put in place at the schools in January.

Ward said the students showed improvements in the areas where the school system had placed extra focus this year. He said the composite average ACT score had jumped from 18.3 in 2014-15 to 19 in 2015-16. The goal is to reach 21 by 2020.

On graduation rates, Ward said the countywide rates had jumped from 84.2 percent in 2014-15 to 88.8 percent in 2015-16. He said that was slightly above the statewide average of 88.5 percent. Ward said the biggest improvement was at Unaka High School, where the graduation rate shot up from 67.5 percent in 2013-14 to 87.1 percent in 2015-16.

The focus on reading in kindergarten through second grade drew complements from board member LaDonna Stout-Boone. She told Elementary Schools Supervisor Mike Miller “I am very proud of the work you are doing.”

Stout-Boone also said she has received complements from University of Tennessee researchers, who told her Carter County was one of the best districts in the state in getting data submitted in a correct and timely fashion.

Most of the projects in the proposed $2 million plan are to be completed in the summer of 2017. Funding will come from three sources. About $1.1 million will come from the system’s fund balance. Ward said the fund balance currently has $4,137,000. He said the drawdown for the summer projects will still leave a healthy fund balance of $2.9 million.

That money will be used for six projects — $130,000 to reroof the Cloudland High School gym; $215,000 for to reroof the front section of Happy Valley Middle School; $175,000 to renovate restrooms at Hampton High School; $273,000 for paving, curbing and other infrastructure preparations for a new section of the school bus garage property along State Line Road; and replacement of portable classrooms at Happy Valley Elementary School.

One other project on the list, driveway improvements at Happy Valley Elementary, was tabled when the only bid came in at $58,750, which was $27,000 above the estimated cost.

Much of the rest of the funding for the summer projects will come from revenues coming from the local option sales tax, which is projected to bring in $775,000 to the school system. That money would be used for four projects: $75,000 to replace gym windows at Happy Valley Middle School; $150,000 to renovate bathrooms at Hunter Elementary; $250,000 to construct a small building for the auto repair paint booth at Unaka High School; and $300,000 for a new ramp and drainage for Unaka High’s football stadium.

The board heard from Central Elementary School principal Terry Morely that the $1.5 million to build six new classrooms had come in under budget and ahead of schedule. He said Comsa Construction had done an exceptional job. Morley said Craig Comsa and superintendent Keith Carrier had been great to work with. Morely invited the board to an open house for the new seciton on Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m.