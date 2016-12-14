Elizabethton schools get high ranking

NIche has recognized the school system as a 2017 Best School District in Tennessee. The system was ranked 13th overall out of 119 districts, ninth for safety and 13th for best teachers. Elizabethton High School also had the highest graduation rate in Upper East Tennessee with 96.6 percent.

Elizabethton City Schools earned the Niche ranking by scoring highly on a variety of factors including ACT/SAT scores, student-teacher ratio, the quality of colleges students consider, and reviews from students and parents. The statistical data used in this ranking was obtained from the U.S. Department of Education and then analyzed by Niche’s team of data scientists to create the 2017 rankings.