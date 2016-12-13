Henry awarded Brumit Scholarship

Monique Henry, a nursing student, received the $1,000 scholarship, funded from a $20,000 endowment from the estate of Bonnie Brumit, who died in 2014 at the age of 93. She left the endowment to instill in future nursing graduates at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology her passion to provide the loving care that she did for her patients.

Brumit was a licensed practical nurse in the first graduating class at the former Carter County Memorial Hospital in 1961, when she was 50 years old. She entered the program after receiving her General Education Diploma. She provided health care to numerous patients at the former Carter County Memorial Hospital and as an office nurse for Dr. E.T. Pearson in the former Franklin Clinic

Brumit asked her daughter, Kay Landry, to administer the scholarship. Landry stipulated the scholarship be awarded to a nursing student over 30 years of age, with a financial need, who desired to provide hands-on health care to patients. “I always admired my mother for not giving up her dream and providing the loving care that she did for her patients,” Landry said.