Elizabehton High School Chorus shines at All East competition

The fourth appearance was not about performing, however. It was an invitation from the Elizabethton City School Board to recognize the achievements of many of its members in recent All-East and All-State competition.

Eleven members of the chorus represented EHS at the 2016 Tennessee All-East Chorus, held at Maryville College on Nov. 17-19. They included: David Carpenter, 10th grader in the men’s choir; Jared Erwin, 11th grade, men’s choir; Andrea Hyder, 12th grade, women’s choir; Delaney Hyder, 9th grade, freshman choir; Joseph Kechter, 9th grade, freshman choir; Jaiden Lowe, 9th grade, freshman choir; Madison Mauldin, 11th grade, women’s choir; Olivia Roe, 9th grade, freshman choir; Nate Wetzel, 9th grade, freshman choir; Carter Williams, 9th grade, freshman choir; EmmaGrace Wilson, 9th grade, freshman choir.

The men’s and the women’s choir members were selected through two rounds of competitive audition from among all eligible high schools in the Eastern time zone of Tennessee. The freshman choir was selected from the most highly ranked nominees from the same pool of schools. Andrea Hyder has been selected for the 2017 All-State Chorus. She will sing in Nashville at the Opryland Complex in April.

Fresh from their outstanding performance, the choir was featured in a concert held Dec. 4 at Grace Baptist Church in Elizabethton.