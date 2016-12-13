Allen named TCAT Elizabethton Student of the Year

Amanda Allen, a student from Washington County, believes education opens doors for individuals if they fight through whatever obstacle is in their way and do the hard work it takes to succeed. Her faith in both nursing and education are behind her next goals — to obtain a bachelor of science degree in nursing within five years, and a master’s in nursing within 10 years.

“I plan to buy a home that will serve as a permanent foundation for my family. I want to teach other nurses and possibly hold a position of leadership creating an avenue for change in our healthcare system,” Allen said.

Allen said she enrolled at TCAT-Elizabethton for several reasons. “The first being the length of the program, which enables me to begin my career more quickly. Second, the cost of my education, which is cheaper than area schools but allows me to not stress about how it will be paid. The third is when I looked over the (TCAT) website I saw the pictures of the students and they seemed so happy about their classes. I also saw that there was a higher rate of success through this school than compared to others. Finally I spoke to former graduates who told me of their experiences.”

Allen said her mother and mother-in-law both were also major influences and encouraged her to pursue a career in healthcare.

“For me the most important lesson is being a good leader, which includes honesty, good morality and ethics, compassion and finally, hope. Because I will not only influence fellow employees but make an impact on patients, some of whom may be in the darkest hours of their lives,” Allen said.

In January, Allen will compete with other East Tennesseans selected as student of the year at their TCAT campuses. The final round of judging will be in Nashville to select the 2016 Tennessee TCAT Student of the Year. The competition is sponsored by the Tennessee Board of Regents to recognize outstanding achievement, character and leadership.

As part of the competition, nominees give a speech before a panel of judges in which they describe how the training they received at their TCAT institution influenced their lives for the better.