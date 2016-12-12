Boone and Crockett finding common ground in facility needs

But in regards to the best interests of the student athletes, those heated rivals can walk in unison.

“I think so,” said Boone athletic director Danny Good, who joined voice with Crockett over the need to improve athletic facilities at the Washington County schools. “Just from talking to (Crockett) Coach (John) Good and Coach (Carla) Weems, I think we are in step. We’re all about the kids, whether it’s the north side of the county or the south side. We would like to see the county unite and come together.”

At the heart of the issue for Crockett are things like an auxiliary gymnasium and air conditioning for the football fieldhouse. Among Boone’s pressing needs are lighting, restrooms and concession upgrades for their outdoor playing facilities.

“Benchmarking our facilities verses those that are on our schedule, and the teams we compete against, we feel we are lacking in those areas,” said Good.

Also, the underneath portion of the football stadium has been deemed unsafe, and is no longer utilized.

“They would probably have to replace instead of repair,” said Good. “But we feel we could get more people to the stadium if we had more seating.”

There isn’t a pass-the-hat solution. It’s going to take major funding to get it done, said Good.

“You’re probably looking in the neighborhood of 2-3 million dollars,” he said. “I’m not an expert on lighting costs, but it would be pricey. But there are some things that can be done to hold it down, like moving the light poles to the back of the football stadium, and putting lights on the back side for baseball. And the new lights would be much more energy efficient.”

Good and football head coach Jeremy Jenkins each said they understand some of the problems with getting the money.

“Just like any other county school in this area, you have to balance funding between academics and athletics,” said Jenkins. “Right now we’ve got one new middle school in Boones Creek, and another one being discussed for Jonesborough. Those are bigger concerns.

“But like all county schools like Sullivan, Carter or any others, we have things that need to be addressed, some more quickly than others. We just have things that need to get taken care of.”

Good said the items are not a “wish list” but more of a “needs list.” And he said the athletic programs just need something they can strive to achieve.

“We’re all goal-oriented,” said Good. “Lets look at something that could happen in X number of years.”

From a players’ standpoint, Jenkins said it’s human nature for them to recognize the differences in facilities.

“When you go to places like Science Hill, Elizabethton and Tennessee High, you see the things they have and you want to have those things for your program,” said Jenkins. “But we do understand we’re a county school, and funding is just how it is.”

Still, Good said the time has come.

“I have the utmost respect for our community leaders,” he said. “And people may ask: Why do you need that? And I say, ‘Morristown, Greeneville, Science Hill, Tennessee High, Elizabethton, Dobyns-Bennett, Sullivan South. Why not Washington County?”