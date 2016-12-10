ETSU awards 1,389 degrees during fall commencement

At the time, her doctor told her that she had two to six years to live, but on Saturday, about 17 years after receiving the news, Roberson walked across the stage in East Tennessee State University’s mini-dome to receive her master’s degree in education — an item that has been on her bucket list for a while.

Roberson’s cancer reappeared three more times after her initial diagnosis, but Roberson, who is now 62 years old, has been in remission for four years and is optimistic about the future.

“One way or another, it’s all going to work out,” she said.

She sees her accomplishment on Saturday as a testament to the endurance of dreams, and she isn’t afraid of the future.

“You can’t be,” she said. “You have to live one day at a time, and you just have to be so blessed and so grateful for what you have. When you go through something like this, it makes you look at every day as a gift.”

Roberson was one of more than a thousand students who participated in two commencement ceremonies on Saturday, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 2 p.m. The university handed out 1,389 degrees, including 969 bachelor’s degrees, 313 master’s degrees, 86 doctoral degrees, 20 certificates and one specialist in education degree.

More than 250 of the baccalaureate students graduated with honors, earning a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. Two students — Dustin Neubrander from Chuckey and Elizabeth Saulsbury from Jonesborough — graduated with the highest possible grade point average, a 4.0.

Mary Ann Littleton, an associate professor in the ETSU Department of Community and Behavioral Health, delivered the commencement address during the 10 a.m. ceremony.

Article continues after video. (Video courtesy of East Tennessee State University)

Littleton admitted delivering a speech in front of a large audience was outside her comfort zone, but she reminded the students that many things in life, including getting a college degree, involve stepping out of their comfort zones.

“The good news is you made it,” she said. “The not so good news is you’re sure to face those uneasy and anxious moments again and again throughout your life.”

After leading the audience in a couple deep breathing exercises, she reminded the students of an important thing: They deserve to be recognized for their collegiate accomplishments.

The students who graduated on Saturday have a variety of plans for the future.

Mallori Fahler is an early childhood education major and is hoping to get a job as an instructional assistant at Andrew Jackson Elementary School. Nathan Richmond, on the other hand, is a criminal justice major and has taken a job as a police officer in Lexington, Kentucky. He starts at the academy there in March.

Now that she has her master’s degree Roberson hopes that her future career involves advising adult students or undergraduates, but fundamentally, she’s just pleased that she was able to receive the education and experience that she did from ETSU.

“It’s all what you put into it,” Roberson said. “It can be your worst nightmare or the best time of your life. And it doesn’t matter how old you are.”