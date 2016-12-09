Season's 1st snow sends Carter County students home early

The season’s first snow began dotting the area around sunrise.

About 9:45 a.m., officials announced that buses would be rolling early. Students would be dismissed at 11 a.m.

The forecast for Northeast Tennessee from the National Weather Service:

Today: Scattered flurries before 11am. Partly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 17. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 38. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 22. East wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Sunday Night: A 50 percent chance of rain, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.