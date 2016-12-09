Carter schools end early Friday because of mountain snow

“Our transportation supervisor, Wayne Sams, was keeping an eye on the roads all morning,” Director of Schools Kevin Ward said. “Around 9:30, in between the Double Bridges (U.S. Highway 19E), the snow was starting to stick. It was getting worse in Roan Mountain.”

Ward said Sams has many years of experience in operating buses at the higher elevations of the county in the winter and when he makes a recommendation, “I would never go against our transportation supervisor. ... We will always be cautious.”

Ward called for schools to end the day at 11 a.m. so students at the higher elevations could get home before the snowy roads had a chance to freeze.

“We always hope we don’t have to use any snow days or let schools out early before the Christmas holidays, but that was not the case this year,” Ward said.

While there was no snow at the lower elevations, the schools took the early dismissal in stride. Many parents and grandparents arrived before the 11 a.m. closing time and picked up their children. Shortly before 11 a.m., the school buses pulled up to the front doors and students began loading.

At Hunter Elementary School, the students in the upper grades stood patiently at the exit doors of the school while the lower grades got on the bus. Once the younger students were on, the word was given for the older students to get on. With a loud cheer, the students stampeded for their buses, happy to get an early start on the weekend.

While temperatures neared the freezing point in the lower elevations Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service predicted the temperatures would only reach the upper 20s in the higher terrain. Clouds were clearing and it was expected to be sunny for the rest of the day.

Temperatures in the higher elevations were expected to top reach the 30s on Saturday with sunny skies.