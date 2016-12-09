Boy vindicated in Airsoft pistol, knife incident at school

“There were a couple of mistakes made on Monday,” Sheriff Dexter Lunceford said following an investigation. He was referring to how a boy and his grandmother unintentionally brought a book bag containing a knife and an Airsoft pistol onto a school bus.

“There was no harm done and after two days of investigations, we determined there was no intent to bring a weapon to school,” Director of Schools Kevin Ward said. “When we saw the look on the boy’s face, one of surprise, shock and ‘what have you gotten me into now, Granny?’ it was clear there was no intent.”

It all began when a boy was getting on the school bus Monday morning. As the bus was beginning to move forward again, the boy’s grandmother ran to the bus door and shouted that the boy had forgotten his book bag.

The driver stopped and allowed the grandmother to give the bag to the boy. Ward said the boy’s face showed that he did not want the bag and he did not want to be around it. He moved it to an empty seat in front of him. When later riders got on the bus, they brought the unclaimed bag to the driver, Brian White.

That was when it was discovered the bag contained a small knife and the Airsoft pistol. Sheriff Lunceford said there were no pellets in the gun or in the bag.

When the bus arrived at school, White brought the bag, its contents, and the boy to the principal’s office. An investigation began immediately, involving school officials and the school resource officers of the sheriff’s department. Ward said White did the right thing in reporting the incident.

Ward said the boy told investigators he had not planned to take the bag to school. That was why he left it at home, containing the gun and knife he had been playing with in the back yard Sunday. Ward also said the grandmother only saw the bag and thought her grandson had things in it that he would need for school, so she ran after the bus.

After getting the statements from the boy and his grandmother, Ward said the investigators reviewed the videotape from the school bus.

“The video showed the boy get on the bus with his books and a notepad,” Ward said. Then it shows the grandmother coming with the book bag.” Ward said the look on the boy’s face and his efforts to get the bag away from him clearly showed he had no intent to take the bag to school.

No charges were placed against the boy. Ward said he had been suspended since Monday, but hoped to have the boy back in school, back in good standing this coming Monday.