Carter Schools may spend $2 million on buildings

The board heard the recommendations for Director of Schools Kevin Ward and Facilities Supervisor Phillip Nave during a workshop session Thursday.

The costs would be split three ways, with $1,149,000 coming from the fund balance; $775,000 coming from the school system’s half-cent share of the local option sales tax and $86,000 coming from building improvements.

Ward said the fund balance “will still be pretty healthy” if the $1,149,000 is taken from it. He said the fund balance is currently at $4.3 million. That means the fund balance would still have $3.1 million.

The fund-balance money would be used for seven projects. Those include $130,000 to reroof the Cloudland High School gym; $215,000 for a reroof of the front section of Happy Valley Middle School; $175,000 to renovate restrooms at Hampton High School; $31,000 for a driveway at Happy Valley Elementary School; $273,000 for paving, curving, and other infrastructure preparations for a new section of the school bus garage property along State Line Road; and replacement of portable classrooms at Happy Valley Elementary School.

The local option sales tax revenue would be used for four projects: $75,000 to replace gym windows at Happy Valley Middle School; $150,000 to renovate bathrooms at Hunter Elementary; $250,000 to renovate the paint booth building at Unaka High School; and $300,000 for a new ramp and drainage for Unaka High School’s football stadium.

Funds for building improvement include $41,000 for a portable classroom replacement at Hampton Elementary and $45,000 to replace cafeteria windows at Unaka Elementary School.