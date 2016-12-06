Donor to match $20,000 in funds raised for West Side playground

The organization has already raised $30.370. The anonymous donor has pledged to match further donations up to $20,000.

According to the school’s website, the project for the new playground is intended “to develop a safe, fully inclusive, accessible playground that will allow children of all abilities to play and learn together while valuing each others' differences thus creating an environment where compassion, friendship and healthy lifestyles can flourish for all children.”

While the playground will be purchased and installed at the school by West Side’s PTO, the playground will be available to children in the community after school hours.

For more information on making a donation or how to help the project, call Principal John Wright at 423-547-8030.

Elizabethton City School System Public Information Officer Bekah Price said “the PTO's focus is on health and providing infrastructure that accommodates all children in the West Side community with a place to play outside. The playground will be handicap accessible and updated. It will replace an old structure that has been well-loved, but is due for replacement.”