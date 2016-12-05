New school board members tackle more bonuses, projects and bills in first meeting - PHOTOS

A presentation by the Tennessee School Board Association’s Randall Bennett helped the board narrow its focus on what they’ll be looking for in the person who will fill current superintendent Dr. Richard Bales position when he retires in late June.

A series of community meetings in mid-November brought about at least 10 recommendations for the person who could take the position.

While it takes four votes of the seven-member board to decide who the new superintendent will be, Bennett said he’d prefer if they’d settle on a candidate unanimously.

For the past 15 years or so, board member Tom Hager has been advocating for new parking lot for Cherokee Elementary School. It looks like he’ll finally see that project completed in 2017, as bids have come in, and well under budget, too.

Summers-Taylor Inc. was the low bidder at approximately $90,000 — which was initially projected to cost $250,000. The extra cash allotted to the project will help ease the underestimation of a project at North Side Elementary School, which will cost approximately $63,000 more than expected.

“I hope we’re going to have a ribbon-cutting,” Hager said about the parking lot.

That project is expected to begin just after the first of the year.

The board also approved a payment of just under $22,000 for a fire watch company that’s worked on Freedom Hall, located on the Science Hill High School campus. Members discussed if this bill should be paid by Johnson City rather than out of the school system’s coffers, but Bales recommended they move forward with payment altogether.

On the day approximately $557,000 in bonuses were paid to several hundred full-time and part-time employees in the system, the board decided to go one step further and give almost $18,000 in bonuses to one full-time and many other part-time school employees who were not included in the first round of bonuses because they work after school and not during the school day. The full-time employee will receive $500, and the part-time employees will receive $250.

Financial director Pam Cox was instructed — after a vote from the board — to provide bonuses to all after-school employees who averaged more than 10 hours of work per week since the beginning of the school year, as long as they were not double-dipping into the previous bonuses. Members John Hunter and Dr. Richard Manahan voted against the bonuses, with Hunter citing the timing of the bonuses as his main reason.

“I’d look at the end of fiscal year, not at the end of the calendar year,” Hunter said. “So, I’m not going to support it.”

Cox said she’d estimated the bonuses to cost $575,000. The additional bonuses will still be less than that amount.

The board also decided to get behind Bales’ recommendation to hold a 9 a.m. Saturday Science Hill graduation in 2017, the same as was done in 2016.

