Local educators and administrators cautiously optimistic about Trump's education secretary pick

Betsy DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor from Michigan and a well-known advocate of school choice, was recently named as Trump’s choice for education secretary. The pick lines up well with Trump’s campaign calls to reform the current U.S. education system.

In September, Trump said he wanted to funnel $20 billion in existing federal dollars into scholarships for low-income students, a move that would require congressional approval.

Joe Crabtree, a teacher at Indian Trail Intermediate School and president of the Johnson City Education Association, isn’t hesitant to criticize DeVos’ stances on public education reform.

“As I have learned more and more about President-elect Trump's nominee, Betsy Devos, for secretary of education, I find myself disappointed,” Crabtree said. “Mr. Trump has chosen a nominee who appears to have zero background in the field of education. There is no reporting of her ever working as an educator, administrator or researcher in education.”

Crabtree said she has a history of moving money away from the public schools that need it most.

“It is also troubling that President-elect Trump's nominee is someone whose only background in education seems to be lobbying for and funding groups aimed at moving away from public schools and more toward charter and private institutions,” he said.

The presidents of the American Federation of Teachers and National Education Association both said Trump’s choice will drastically hurt the country’s public education system.

Dr. Richard Bales, Johnson City Schools superintendent, isn’t quite ready to write off DeVos, despite her history of not supporting public schools.

“We need to give her a chance to prove what she's going to do,” Bales said Monday.

DeVos is expected to move swiftly through the nomination process after Trump takes office in January, which would give Bales approximately six months under her before his retirement in late June.

“I’m cautiously optimistic,” Bales said. “I think we need to give her a chance.”

Bales is interested to see how public dollars will be dispersed to charter and private schools.

The likely push toward charter schools comes at a time when such schools are growing in number in urban areas, but only one, Insight STEM School, has proposed opening in Johnson City by next year.

DeVos’ appointment is on the radar of the proposed school’s dean, Teresa Battle, but she said she hasn’t seen enough from Trump’s selection to come to any firm conclusions.

Battle supports any program that helps low-income students, which is why she’s endeavoring to open the STEM school in downtown’s Northeast State Community College campus.

Ramona Harr, Ashley Academy headmaster, will continue watching what Trump’s pick does. The possibility of school vouchers coming about through that $20 billion is intriguing for Harr. Harr said she appreciates her teachers, school and administration and how they’re an option for parents.

If parents get school voucher money, Harr said, Ashley would be a great option for those who want a better ratio of teacher-to-student attention and something different from public schools.

“We like that we are an option for parents and students,” she said. “Our setting is a little bit different.”

Harr said that isn’t a slam to public schools, because she’s a supporter and educated in them for 10 years of her 30-year education career, but said a school like Ashley should always be an option to parents.

Bales’ counterpart in the Washington County Schools system, Dr. Kimber Halliburton, agreed DeVos does deserve a chance to help serve the public and private schools for the education of the nation’s children.

“I think, preferably, it would be nice to have someone who attended public school or had children who attended public school,” Halliburton said. “But I trust the president.”

How that proposed $20 billion breaks down will be important to Halliburton.

With every student comes public funding, Halliburton said. So, if there were to be students leaving public schools for charter or private schools, funding could be allowed to follow them.

“More parent choice is a great thing, but at the same time, we don't want it to be a drain for our public funds,” she said.

The key to keeping students in public schools through the time when parents are making those choices, is to have the best teachers in the country, the county director said, and she believes Washington County has that.

“I remain optimistic for Washington County,” Halliburton said. “We’re going to have to compel parents to stay, regardless. You have to create a world-class education system where parents and students don't want to leave you. I think the proof will be in the pudding. I could place our Washington County teachers against just about any teachers in the country.”

