Northeast State, ETSU presidents receive TBR bonuses and donate them to school foundations

And for that reason, those institutions respective presidents received bonuses for advancing their schools performance.

According to the TBR, Dr. Janice Gilliam, president of Northeast State Community College, and Dr. Brian Noland, president of ETSU, were given bonuses of $8,126 and $7,874.

Both presidents confirmed they will donate their bonuses to their school’s foundations.

The bonuses are part of a recommended TBR incentive package of approximately $84,000 that’s given to the heads of 19 TBR institutions and a bonus given to the TBR’s chancellor.

Gilliam said her donations to the Northeast State Community College Foundation exceed $25,000, and while she doesn’t work for the sole purpose of landing a bonus, she likes being able to give money back to the college and its employees.

“We have a great group of faculty and staff who are working very hard and it takes a lot of focus,” she said.

There are specific items by which the TBR grades the presidents’ individual institutions, and Gilliam said she’s proud that Northeast State landed a top ranking in some of them. These outcomes include, among others, program completion rate; job placement; private giving; expanded offerings; and expanded enrollment.

While the college has moved its way to the top, the president said there’s always more than can be done.

For that, she’s leading the organization of committees in each of those designations, all for the betterment of the student population. When they exceed standards in those areas, they’re able to better hit their goals of landing graduates solid careers in the general work force.

Another aim for the future of Northeast State, under Gilliam’s vision, she said, will be increase in employee pay, which has been a work in progress. Where the institution used to be near the bottom of employee pay with its peers, Gilliam said the school is already near the middle of the pack and heading closer to the top.

The TBR also gave director Dean Blevins at Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton a $3,276 bonus for its performance.

