Washington County School Board enters seat belts on school buses discussion

The question of whether the board should be proactive about school bus purchases after the incident hit the table after a proposal to purchase seven new 66-passenger buses for $535,000 — but the buses wouldn’t include seat belts. The possibility that seat belts may soon be required on buses is not an obsolete one — and board members considered the possibility of holding back on bus purchase in the event that state lawmakers invest in seat belt legislation for school buses.

Discussion circled the possibility of rebidding for the new buses versus the time it would take to go through the process and still get the new buses by summer. The board considered the many factors that have been circulating in public forums in the days since the accident, namely the cost of the seat belts and the belts’ effectiveness in the case of entrapment and the possibility that some younger children may not be able to free themselves in some situations.

“There’s been research, too, that contradicts that seat belts would be useful,” Director Kimber Halliburton said. “You’ve got a lot of fuel on a bus, and kids have to evacuate in the event of a fire and you have small children who don’t know how to get out quickly of a seat belt.”

Board member Philip McLain recalled some research he’d done on the subject, specifically a legal guide from the Tennessee School Board Association that cited a report conducted by the University of Alabama and offered it up as some perspective on the issue.

“Their report at that time said that the money for seat belts would be better spent on educating people about buses, getting on, getting off, the whole process,” McLain said. “But it’s my belief, with what happened in Chattanooga, that we’re going to see some changes.”

After juggling the pros and cons of seat belts on school buses, board members decided to go ahead and approve the purchase of the new unbelted buses and decided to watch the state’s action on seat belt legislature. Members decided it wouldn’t hurt to get some estimates on belted buses for future reference.

In other business, the board voted to appoint Tommy Burleson of Burleson Construction Co. as the construction manager for the future Boones Creek K-8 school after a short discussion over Hewlett-Spencer construction out of Knoxville. Chairman Jack Leonard pointed out the benefits of appointing a local company for the job.

A resolution proposed by Annette Buchanan that advocated against using student testing score data for teacher evaluation was tabled to a later meeting so board members could research more on the subject.