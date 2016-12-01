ETSU service workers wait for outsourcing decision - PHOTOS/VIDEO

The adjunct professor of sociology for both ETSU and Northeast State Community College and a member of the United Campus Workers union said she’s troubled by what she’s seeing at the state level.

“We're in an atmosphere where most people don't feel like their jobs are really stable,” Ryan said. “I’m sure it’s terrifying.”

A recent Facilities Management Business Justification report by the state Department of Finance and Administration Office, later verified through an independent inspection by accounting and auditing firm KraftCPAs PLLC, concluded Tennessee could save $35 million annually by contracting with third-party facilities management service providers to clean and maintain state buildings, including dozens of public college campuses.

With the audit completed, the state, University of Tennessee, Tennessee Board of Regents and FOCUS Act schools leadership will put out requests for proposals in early December to price service contracts. They hope to build a schedule of contracts by spring 2017 from which state facilities could choose needed services.

Ryan said the jobs set to be outsourced to the third-party providers are the lowest-paying at ETSU, but because many of them have benefits, they’re decent jobs to get, and are hard to replace.

Many workers currently holding the custodial, grounds and maintenance positions that could soon be staffed by contractors carry on each day, as Gov. Bill Haslam and others in the top positions in Tennessee decide the status of their jobs.

Joe Smith, an ETSU spokesman, said there are 228 custodial and maintenance employees on campus.

ETSU is a campus given more autonomy from the TBR by last year’s FOCUS Act, and will begin holding local governing board meetings this year, once its appointees are confirmed by the state legislature.

One of the decisions the board will likely take on is whether to opt-out of the governor’s push to outsource jobs.

“We are continuing to monitor this situation in Nashville,” ETSU’s Vice President for Finance and Administration Dr. David Collins said in a statement to the Johnson City Press. “As in the past, our understanding is that ETSU will have the opportunity to review the proposals and determine whether or not we as an institution would want to participate.”

Last month, Haslam named Janet Ayers, president of the Ayers Foundation; Steven DeCarlo, CEO of AmWINS Group, Inc.; David Golden, senior vice president, chief legal and sustainability officer and corporate secretary for Eastman Chemical Co.; Dorothy Grisham, owner/operator of an Allstate Insurance Agency; Dr. Linda Latimer, anatomic and clinical pathologist and owner of Mountain Regional Pathology; Scott Niswonger, chairman and founder of Niswonger Educational Foundation and executive chairman of Landair Transport Inc.; James Powell, founder of Powell Companies and former chairman of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission; and retiring Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey, owner of Ron Ramsey and Associates, to the local governing board.

Ryan questioned Haslam and Tennessee’s use of the phrase “independent,” when referring to the Kraft public accounting firm.

The United Campus Workers union specifically points not only the nearly $82,000 paid to Kraft CPA for its work on the inspection, but the direct total donations of $15,000 in 2010 and 2014 to Haslam’s campaigns for governor.

After Haslam’s revealed his outsourcing plans in 2015, the UCW said his campaign then retained the accounting firm for professional services.

Kraft CPA’s lead executive, Vic Alexander, gave a total of $5,800 to Haslam in 2010 and 2013, after which Alexander was appointed by Haslam to join the State Board of Accountancy. A UCW news release said the board would be the one to call into question any ethics violations between the Haslam administration and Kraft CPA. Lee Kraft, a member of that firm, also gave Haslam $7,500 in donations.

“There is no way Kraft CPA can be considered independent,” the UCW release stated.

But the state posted on its website that, due to Kraft CPA’s findings and the potential for savings, officials will pursue requests for proposals this month.

“This and any other information gathering activities does not mean a decision has been made nor does it obligate the state to pursue a final arrangement,” according to the Facilities Management report.

With that, they’ll begin looking for pricing information and potential providers to possibly do the jobs of those 228 at ETSU and many others like them at campuses and state-owned properties across Tennessee.

Ryan said she’s not very hopeful the state will turn around on this push to outsource jobs, but she remains hopeful that ETSU’s governing board will decide to opt-out of outsourcing, instead focusing on building the campus family.

“I like to think we could opt-out with the new board,” she said. “But, we didn't have any say in electing this board, so I don’t have much faith, but I’m going to try.”

