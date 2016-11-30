ETSU announces graduation speakers for Dec. 10 ceremonies

Littleton, an associate professor in the Department of Community and Behavioral Health in ETSU’s College of Public Health, was presented with the 2016 Distinguished Faculty Award in Teaching.

Littleton was one of the primary faculty members involved in ETSU’s Interprofessional Rural Track program, a collaborative initiative of the colleges in the university’s Academic Health Sciences Center that was funded by the Kellogg Foundation. Through this program, teams comprised of students in public health, nursing, medicine and related fields learned and worked together while affecting change in rural Appalachian communities. She designed “Trilogy: An Innovative Course Sequence for Training Community Health Professionals,” an award-winning series of three courses in which student teams assess community health needs, design a community-based intervention program or policy to address those needs, and then implement and evaluate that intervention with community input.

Littleton also led the design and implementation of ETSU’s online Master of Public Health in Community Health degree program, which offers courses completely online and allows working professionals, parents and other non-traditional students to complete a rigorous program of study in this field. In addition, she has guided over 100 projects through community-based learning courses at the master’s and doctoral levels.

Littleton holds a B.A. degree in psychobiology from the University of California at Santa Cruz and underwent secondary science teacher training in Sierra Leone, West Africa, through the U.S. Peace Corps. She earned her Ph.D. in health education and promotion at the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Nichols, a Johnson City native and alumnus of Langston High School and ETSU, is a U.S. Army veteran and a successful executive in the banking and mass transportation industries.

After graduating from Langston in 1958, Nichols was a member of the first undergraduate class to integrate then-East Tennessee State College, where he majored in biology. He graduated in 1962 and was the first African American to be commissioned a second lieutenant from the school’s Army ROTC Program. He spent seven years on active duty as a field artillery officer and became battery commander of the XVIII Airborne Corps Artillery. He went on to serve as an intelligence officer in Vietnam and later led an instructional unit that taught senior officer courses in target acquisition and target intelligence. His many decorations include two Bronze Stars, six Air Medals, two Army Commendation Medals, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm and the Parachutist Badge.

Nichols began his civilian career at Citibank in New York City, followed by employment at Dime Savings Bank of New York; Summit Bank, New Jersey’s largest bank; and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) of New York.

In the banking industry, Nichols progressed to senior vice president and was one of only two African Americans in the country at major banks who had responsibility for managing the cutting-edge technologies and products that allowed customers to bank at their convenience around the clock, including debit and credit cards, off-site ATM networks, web and telephone banking, and call centers. At the MTA, he was responsible for conceptualizing, developing, training and managing the customer service organization that supported the introduction of the MetroCard, a stored value fare collection system for New York City’s mass transportation system.

Actively involved in the civil rights struggle, Nichols participated in marches and picket lines protesting segregation in Fayetteville, North Carolina, and, with a fellow Vietnam veteran, integrated a skating rink in Lawton, Oklahoma. He went on to serve as a vice president of the Central Long Island Branch of the NAACP.

Nichols holds an M.B.A. from Adelphi University and is an inductee of both the ETSU ROTC Hall of Fame and the National Army ROTC Hall of Fame.