High winds overnight down trees, delay schools

Washington, Carter and Unicoi county schools’ classes were all put off two hours by rare decisions from administrators to trigger delays because of wind-related debris.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning overnight and a wind advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday, predicting winds between 26 and 37 mph and gusts up to 57 mph in the region.

Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton said she made the decision to enact the delay after receiving road condition reports from the system’s bus transportation supervisor and a representative of the sheriff’s department.

“Both of them had been out on the roads, and they saw downed power lines and trees,” Halliburton said Tuesday morning. “We’ve got a lot of miles of county roads, and we were worried about visibility and people being able to see debris while it was still dark.”

By 8:30, she said some roads were reported clear, but some more remote roadways were still blocked by debris. School bus drivers were advised to only use cleared roads. Bus safety is always an important focus for the district, Halliburton said, but with the recent fatal school bus crash in Chattanooga, it’s permeated many administrative considerations.

Halliburton, who assumed the director’s position in June after years of serving in Metro Nashville schools, said wind and storm debris delays were rare, but not unprecedented in rural areas.

“I know it has happened here before, but the office staff said it has been awhile,” she said. “They couldn’t remember what year, but they said (previous Director Ron) Dykes had to make that decision before.

“I’m glad we did, because most of the other county schools in our area did the same exact thing we did.”

Unicoi County Director John English said safety was also his main concern in delaying schools Tuesday morning.

“We got some reports early, at about 5 a.m., of trees and power lines down and a lot of debris on the roads,” he said. “That got us thinking about our bus drivers and the routes they take and the families coming in to drop their children off.”

English said school delays do disrupt the morning routines of some parents who drive their children to school, but said inconvenience should take a back seat to students’ safety.

“We want to make sure safety is at the forefront of every decision we make,” he said.

Icy and snowy conditions usually affect school schedules each year, but English, now in his second year as director, said this was the first time in his tenure school was delayed because of possible debris.

Approximately 2,000 Johnson City Power Board customers lost power at the height of the high wind activity, a utility spokesman said Tuesday.

“Multiple spans of wire were downed by strong wind gusts of 40 mph or more, with dozens of trees and tree limbs striking power lines,” Power Board spokesman Tim Whaley said in an emailed release. “Impacted areas stretched from Colonial Heights in Sullivan County to southern Washington County, with areas along Tennessee Highway 107 particularly hard hit.”

Along the highway Tuesday night, arcing from downed lines was believed to be the cause of a brush fire west of Fender’s Farm, at the edge of the Cherokee National Forest.

Limestone and Embreeville volunteer firefighters were able to douse the flames, keeping them from spreading into a wildfire.

Whaley said most outages were caused by downed trees falling from outside the utility’s right-of-way, possibly first weakened by the drought, then the sudden rainfall Monday night.

East Main Street in Jonesborough was closed from the early morning until the afternoon, as CenturyLink telephone crews worked to remove a fallen tree and repair two of the company’s poles.

