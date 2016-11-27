Two ETSU audiology students among six in nation to receive scholarship

Paige Waddell, of Dublin, Virginia, and Aimee Johnson, of Dublin, Georgia, both received the scholarship, which recognizes outstanding audiology graduate students pursuing clinical, teaching and research careers. The scholarships are worth $10,000 each.

Waddell is currently completing her fourth-year externship with UNC Hospitals. Clinically, she is passionate about helping those with intellectual disabilities and those with a low income. Since beginning her externship with UNC’s Adult Cochlear Implant Program, Waddell has also become passionate about working with adult cochlear implant candidates and recipients.

Waddell served as the president of ETSU’s Student Academy of Audiology for the 2015-16 academic year. During that time, she helped develop the SAA Amplification Assistance Scholarship, which allows the chapter to fundraise and provide amplification devices each year for a patient who otherwise would have no options due to financial constraints.

Johnson is a third-year audiology student whose interests are divided between pediatric audiology, vestibular assessment and accessibility of audiologic services and amplification for individuals in rural settings. She works as a research assistant in the vestibular laboratory at the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Medical Center and is involved in several research studies that investigate the effects of noise and blast-related injuries on vestibular function.

Johnson currently serves as the president of ETSU’s SAA and volunteers several times a year with audiology outreach projects through Remote Area Medical expeditions in Southern Appalachia. Upon graduation, she hopes to work in a multidisciplinary medical setting with specific focus on improving access to hearing healthcare for underserved populations.