Johnson City Schools, Sullivan County districts only area systems to disallow corporal punishment of students

But evidence suggests that it’s time to make a switch.

The American Academy of Pediatrics — an organization of 66​,000 pediatricians committed to the optimal physical, mental and social health and well-being for all infants, children, adolescents and young adults — says using that rod, or any practice of corporal punishment, not only has limited effectiveness, but mostly likely has deleterious side effects.

Citing the AAP’s research and work, U.S. Education Secretary John King has been urging school administrators to drop policies that allow corporal punishment.

“Parents who spank their children are more likely to use other unacceptable forms of corporal punishment,” the AAP reported in the article “Guidance for Effective Discipline.” “The more children are spanked, the more anger they report as adults, the more likely they are to spank their own children, the more likely they are to approve of hitting a spouse, and the more marital conflict they experience as adults. Spanking has been associated with higher rates of physical aggression, more substance abuse, and increased risk of crime and violence when used with older children and adolescents.”

This isn’t a nationwide phenomenon in regard to the schools where it’s happening, but it’s a policy that’s being used, most frequently, in school districts that sit in the Bible belt. At the time of the AAP’s article on this, they said that more than 90 percent of families in the U.S. have used corporal punishment as a way to discipline children.

Fifteen states expressly permit corporal punishment: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming, while seven others — Colorado, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, New Hampshire and South Dakota — do not.

Locally, Johnson City Schools and the Sullivan County School System disallow the practice, with Carter, Johnson, Greene, Unicoi and Washington counties allowing paddling to be implemented by principals, assistant principals and teachers.

Each county that allows corporal punishment generally follows the same guidelines, in that most of the time, the students’ parents are the ones who give the school permission to administer the punishment. Corporal punishment is a resort taken after other disciplinary measures have been used. There’s always a witness to the paddling, but never a student’s peers.

The instrument used to administer the corporal punishment has to be approved by school’s principal and it has to be properly documented.

Another finding in recent research on the use of corporal punishment is the way it is applied to black children, boys and children with disabilities more than others. In the Social Policy Report, by the Society for Research in Child Development, it was determined that even though white students in Tennessee were two times as likely to be going to a school that administers corporal punishment, black students are three times as likely to be punished that way.

According to Civil Rights Data collected in 2013, and posted on www.ed.gov, for the area counties that have corporal punishment, there are several hundred instances of this kind of discipline.

Washington County Schools, with more than 9,100 students enrolled, had 105 cases of corporal punishment. Greene County had 159 cases of corporal punishment for 7,275 enrolled students. Carter County’s district had 5,572 students, with 68 cases of corporal punishment recorded. The Unicoi County School System had 2,637 students and 47 instances of corporal punishment reported. Johnson County, with 2,171 enrolled students, had 28 cases of corporal punishment.

Dr. Susan Kiernan, Washington County Schools assistant director of public relations, said corporal punishment does occur, but is a rare occasion.

James Murphy, the system’s assistant director, said some parents will ask for a paddling rather than having their child suspended. If a student is suspended, Murphy suspects, for a working family, that could mean a parent might have to miss a day of work and it’s more convenient for a paddling.

Even though it happens under his watch, Murphy isn’t sure he supports the practice.

“If I were a principal, I wouldn’t approve of any paddling,” he said. “But there are people who believe you create a hearty population if parents use corporal punishment. I’m not saying I necessarily believe that.”

If a federal law were to prohibit the practice, Murphy said it wouldn’t greatly affect the way Washington County operates its schools.

Dr. Michelle Simcox, Johnson County’s director of schools, grew up going to the county’s schools, all while knowing that if she didn’t behave, she could end up getting paddled by a school administrator.

She jokes that it never happened, but supports the practice all the same. That’s why, as a parent, when the forms go around to allow principals to potentially carry out corporal punishment on students who are in need of discipline, she signs the forms for her kids.

“I, personally, feel like it’s up to the parent,” Simcox said. “And as a parent, I sign that my children could be paddled if the administration feels they should. That’s my personal belief.”

