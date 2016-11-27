Education in brief

The Southern Chapter of the Medical Library Association recently named Nakia Woodward, senior clinical reference librarian at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine Library, its Academic Librarian of the Year.

The award recognizes an academic medical librarian within the SC/MLA region who is at mid-career level and demonstrates significant achievement, the potential for leadership and continuing excellence.

Since joining the Quillen library staff in 2004, Woodward has also helped garner more than $100,000 in grants to fund the library’s rural health outreach team. She is responsible for coordinating the library’s participation in the Remote Area Medical clinics in the area, providing those waiting to be seen by health professionals with books and other materials to pass the time.

She also sets up a booth at each clinic where library volunteers provide patient-friendly health information in answer to participants’ medical questions.

Woodward received the award earlier this month during the SC/MLA’s conference in Greenville, South Carolina. By winning the award, Woodward is nominated for the Medical Library Association’s national Estelle Brodman Award.

Howard awarded optometry scholarship

MEMPHIS – Victoria Howard, of Johnson City, was recently honored with the 1st Year Clinical Science Award at Southern College of Optometry.

The award recognizes an optometry student demonstrating excellent promise in his or her studies. She is a graduate of East Tennessee State University, where she earned a Health Sciences degree.

Each year, Southern College of Optometry recognizes its most outstanding students at a convocation ceremony in the fall semester. This year, 87 students were honored with awards and scholarships worth nearly $125,000 for the 2016-17 school year.

ETSU program changes name

The African and African American Studies Program at East Tennessee State University recently changed the program’s name to Africana Studies.

Dr. Dorothy Drinkard-Hawkshawe, professor of history and program director, said this new name will help to expand the program, which will cover more aspects of the African Diaspora.

“Currently, the program concentrates on the continent of Africa and the United States,” she said. “The new name will promote the study and impact of Africa on world culture and history. Further, it will enhance the development of new courses and promote a greater variety of courses.

“As a result, students will be made aware of the impact of Africa on world history, and there will be a wider interest in the program.”

The program is a part of the Department of History in ETSU’s College of Arts and Sciences. For more information, contact Drinkard-Hawkshawe at 423-439-6688 or drinkard@etsu.edu.