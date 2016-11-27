West Side Elementary School
NFS representatives visit West Side Elementary
Contributed To The Press
Yesterday at 6:36 PM
Amanda Righter recently invited two representatives from Nuclear Fuel Services to visit West Side Elementary School in Elizabethton and teach her fifth-grade classes about NFS, what they do and how it benefits the community. Radiation Technician Jan Laughrun and Nuclear Process Operator Felicia Heaton discussed work safety, and students tried on personal protective equipment. The discussion ended with how NFS and everyone can recycle.