Milligan named Military Friendly School

First published in 2009, Military Friendly Schools is a comprehensive resource for veterans and their families to help identify the top colleges, universities and trade schools in the country that are doing the most to embrace America’s military service members, veterans and spouses as students and ensure their success on campus.

“It is a privilege for Milligan to receive this honor, especially on Veterans Day as we recognize all those who have served,” said Milligan President Bill Greer.

“The military experiences and relationships that students bring to our campus help shape and enrich the Milligan community as we prepare the next generation of servant leaders.”

Milligan has several policies in place to create a military friendly campus during the admissions process and throughout the college experience. Milligan allows for military transfer credit, flexibility on registration and withdrawals due to deployments and payment deferments while awaiting properly applied-for educational benefits.

The college also waives college application fees for veterans and provides individual counseling during the application and admission process. Visit www.milligan.edu/veterans to learn more.

The Military Friendly Schools website, www.militaryfriendly.com/schools, features a list of schools, interactive tools and search functionality to help military students find the best school to suit their unique needs and preferences.

Schools on the list exhibit leading practices in the recruitment and retention of students with military experience. These schools have world-class programs and policies for student support on campus, academic accreditation, credit policies, flexibility and other services to those who served.

The 2017 list of Military Friendly Schools was compiled through extensive research and a data-driven survey of schools nationwide approved for Post-9/11 GI Bill funding. Milligan has received the honor numerous times over the years.

“Our ability to apply a clear, consistent standard to the majority of colleges gives veterans a comprehensive view of which schools are striving to provide the best opportunities and conditions for our nation’s student veterans,” said Daniel Nichols, a Navy Reserve veteran and chief product officer at Victory Media.

“Military Friendly helps military families make the best use of the Post-9/11 GI Bill and other federal benefits while allowing us to further our goal of assisting them in finding success in their chosen career fields.”

To learn more about Milligan, visit www.milligan.edu.