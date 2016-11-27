Clark named director of graduate programs in ETSU’s College of Nursing

Clark comes to ETSU from the University of North Georgia, where she most recently served as the graduate programs coordinator and family nurse practitioner program coordinator.

Arriving at ETSU earlier this fall, Clark is focused on moving the graduate nursing programs forward at the institution and serving as an advocate for students in the programs as well as faculty and staff, she said.

Clark began as a diploma nurse in the 1980s, receiving her diploma of nursing in 1981 from Georgia Baptist Hospital School of Nursing.

“From there, it took me 20 years to get my bachelor’s degree in nursing, so I understand the sometimes crooked journey we end up taking,” said Clark, whose own schooling was delayed first by having children and then by the unexpected death of her first husband when the couple’s two sons were very young.

In 2005, Clark earned her bachelor of science degree in nursing from Georgia Baptist College of Nursing at Mercer University, and, in 2007, received her master’s degree as a family nurse practitioner as well as a post-master’s certificate in nursing education from North Georgia College and State University.

She received her Ph.D. in nursing from the University of Virginia in 2012. Her dissertation focused on the experiences of uninsured residents of Southern Appalachia who had been diagnosed with diabetes. She continues to conduct research on the topic.

Clark has served as a faculty member in both undergraduate and graduate nursing programs at the University of Virginia and the University of North Georgia, formerly North Georgia College and State University. She also has worked as a family nurse practitioner at a variety of health clinics in Virginia and Georgia. She is the co-editor of the book, “Practice-based Clinical Inquiry in Nursing for DNP and PhD Research,” which was published earlier this year.

Clark is married to Dr. Steve Clark, a physician and native of Kingsport. She has four sons – Dustin, 32; Sean, 30; Ian, 18; and Adrian, 17. Outside of work, Clark enjoys traveling and spending time with her two horses.