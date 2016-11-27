Boones Creek Elementary School’s Family Involvement Night focuses on ‘Great Pumpkin’

Over 350 students, parents and staff members were in attendance. “The Great Pumpkin,” courtesy of Sunset View Farm on Boones Creek Road, even stopped by and delivered hundreds of pumpkins.

The night consisted of hands-on literacy, math and science stations set up throughout the school. While rotating through the various stations, students were able to focus on loads of academic standards.

The literacy stations taught comprehension strategies to deepen the students’ understanding of literary elements. Students applied, created and shared their learning through crafts, games and writing.

BCE students were able to observe a variety of pumpkins and write a collection of creative similes at the Pumpkin Patch Synonym/Sight Word Match station.

At the craft table, the students learned sequencing skills and created a “Scarecrow Puppet” that can be used in a future Reader’s Theater performance.

Students were also able to use S.T.E.M. standards to conduct experiments with pumpkins, testing their weight, taking their measurements and even predicting whether or not they will sink or float.

The “Pumpkin Seed Array” station allowed students to use pumpkin seeds as manipulatives to create different arrays. The Geo-Pumpkin Station let students create various geometric shapes on pumpkins using push pins and rubber bands.

Prior to the event, the school’s Title I Committee asked parents and students to participate at home with a “Pumpkin Book Report” project. BCE families were asked to read a favorite book together and design a pumpkin to represent the main character.

Over 150 character pumpkins and book reports were displayed in the library. Students in attendance were given a ballot to vote for the crowd favorite.

Along with the lasting memories, each BCES student received a free scholastic book on their reading level. The teachers at the station were able to speak with the parents and provide a lesson plan to do at home while reading the book.

The night concluded with a finale in the Little Theater, where parents and students gathered to watch the Peanuts characters perform a Reader’s Theater.

At the end of the evening, three students went home with door prizes, including the 50th Anniversary Edition of the “It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” book donated by Jenee Fleenor, the movie on blue ray/DVD donated by Walmart of Johnson City, and a family four pack to Fender’s Farm donated by the Fender Family.