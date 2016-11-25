Six Elizabethton students to sing in state honors choir

Six students from the Elizabethton City School System have been selected to sing in the Tennessee Music Education Association’s Treble Honor Choir.

The Elizabethton students include five students from West Side Elementary: Preston Darling, Sophia James, Merci Langston, Hannah McCoy and Caroline Price. The sixth student is Marley Lewis of East Side Elementary.

West Side music teacher Emily May said the students had a long-distance audition. Like hundreds of other students from across the state, they were individually recorded singing “My Country, ’Tis of Thee.”

The honors choir will sing at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville on April 7 and 8. The choir will be under the direction of Margie Orem and Debbie Burton.

“I could not be more proud of all the kids that auditioned,” May said. “They are dedicated and hardworking individuals. They spent hours practicing after school with me and by themselves for months. I was beyond excited to see that we had so many get in the choir. I look forward to getting to go to Nashville with them, watching them learn from the best, sing with the best and to be a part of something so special.”

The Tennessee Music Education Association, a group comprising music teachers across the state, organizes the annual Treble Choir. Orem and Burton are both music teachers in elementary schools in the state.