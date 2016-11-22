Technology Student Association competitor: We're only limited by our imagination - VIDEO

The top teams earned a birth to the state competition and monetary resources to help get them there.

While it might look like a frivolous endeavor to an outsider, what each student learned in getting their robots to the point of battling other robots in a “clean house”-like contest is quite impressive. At the base of their work is lots of problem-solving, which — while here applied to design and operating a robot — is a skill that can be applied to any problem that might come about.

David Shell, advisor of the Daniel Boone High School team, was one of the two organizers of the competition, along with David Crockett High School’s Guy McAmis. Both were running around the Armed Forces Reserve Center in Gray helping their respective teams and the general flow of the event.

Participating schools included West Greene, Unicoi County, Hampton, Cherokee and Tennessee High schools, and Vance, Rogersville, Bluff City and Colonial Heights Middle schools.

In all, the competition had contests in dragster design, CAD competitions, speaking-and-writing events, fashion design, photography, technology problem solving, architectural renovation, video game design, web design and flight endurance.

Daniel Boone senior Zach Hall said though some of his fellow teammates might stray away from this kind of work, he’s going to follow what he’s been learning with Shell into a career in engineering. He’s already looked at schools like Georgia Tech and Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

What Hall likes best about robotics and working with emerging technologies through STEM classes is that you can turn a pile of materials into a robot. He specifically worked on the drive train for his robot and was manning the remote during the competition.

“We build it, program it and drive it,” he said.

The robots can end up in any design, so long as it works toward the goal of carrying out operational tasks.

“We’re only limited by our imagination,” Hall said.

Taylor Marsh, a junior from Daniel Boone and a fellow leader of her school’s team, said she’s a math and science person who gets to strut her stuff with these robotics competitions. With so many freshmen on the Boone team, she joined Hall in taking pride in their roles as mentors to the younger students.

Les Simerly, an assistant principal at Colonial Heights Middle School and team advisor, said the students are setting themselves up well for jobs in STEM-related fields, should they seek them out.

The way to deliver students to these good jobs, he said, is letting them get experience with what they want to do, and providing them the resources they need to accomplish their goals.

Boone’s teams will have their eyes on the state competition, which is always their goal. If they were to win Tennessee’s competition, which is no small order, they will have qualified for the national competition.

“Kids these days have that tendency to want to do this hands-on stuff,” Simerly said.

