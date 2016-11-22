State streamlining TNReady this year

Bekah Price, Elizabethton City School System public relations coordinator, has provided some information from the Tennessee Department of Education on plans to move forward with TN Ready in 2016-17.

The state department said extensive feedback from educators and districts across the state has led to major changes in the structure of TNReady. These changes were made to alleviate the burden on local educators while still ensuring TNReady measures what students know.

The news release issued from the Department of Education said “state tests are just one measure of a child’s readiness, but they give us unique feedback. Just as we are thinking through ways to improve at the state-level, this is a chance for educators, families and students to take a step back and talk about how to support our students’ growth.”

The department said academic standards in Tennessee are more rigorous than in the past, “so students will be ready for college and careers. Higher standards mean a harder test — which will mean lower test scores and grades in the near term.” The department expects those scores to rise in the long term.

Another factor is that TNReady scores should align with ACT scores, providing Tennessee colleges and employers the trust that high school graduates are equipped to be successful.

The department said the introduction of TNReady “is a reset moment. With this new baseline, we are setting a new high bar that our students and teachers have been working toward for several years. Our hope is this benchmark will provide our educators and students with stability from which they can grow for years to come.

Some of the feedback the department received has led to a streamlining of the test. Instead of two parts, the test will now be given in a single window at the end of the school year. The window will be one week shorter than last year’s second part. The window will last from April 17 to May 5.

The streamlined testing is expected to mean students will spend about 30 percent less time on state tests. For perspective, this is about 3 1/2 hours less for the average third grader. For grades 3-8, TNReady has been shortened by 200-210 minutes. Most End of Course assessments have been reduced by 40-120 minutes; the only End of Course tests that are unchanged are biology and chemistry, which are already the shortest test.

Online testing is still considered the future for assessment in the state, but the department is now calling for “a pace that is right for our state.” This school year, the state assessments for grades 3-8 and high school biology and chemistry will be done with paper and pencil.

Detailed information on testing in the Elizabethton schools, including testing schedules, may be found at www.ecschools.net/?DivisionID=21781&DepartmentID=26127&ToggleSideNav=.