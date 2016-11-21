Parent organization pulls ETSU fraternity's charter

Memphis-based Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity suspended the charter of its Epsilon Zeta Chapter at ETSU effective Monday.

“The Supreme Council of the Fraternity voted to suspend the Chapter’s charter due to activities that were inconsistent with the Fraternity’s Standards and university policies,” the international organization said in a news release. “The Fraternity made this decision with the support of East Tennessee State University administrators.

The Pike chapter already had been placed on interim suspension by ETSU administrators. The school levied the suspension because unregistered parties were reportedly held at the house while the fraternity was on probation, a spokesman said in October. The chapter already had been on probation.

“We are supportive of the decision of the international fraternity,” ETSU spokesman Joe Smith said Monday. “We are supportive of our Greek community, and we are seeing growth in our Greek community. We are supportive of the experience that being part of a Greek organization provides our students.”

Smith said the administration would not need to take action against the chapter since the parent fraternity had pulled the charter.

The interim suspension came as one of the Pikes’ former members, Samuel B. Cauthren, is under investigation for an alleged stabbing at the Monarch 815 apartments in late September. Cauthren and the unnamed victim were said to have been fighting.

In September, the fraternity faced citations from the Johnson City Codes Division. A fire marshal’s report revealed that, among other code violations, the fraternity’s members had conducted unpermitted construction in their house.

According to the international fraternity, the charter’s suspension means members may no longer operate in the name of the Pi Kappa Alpha Fraternity or use the fraternity’s name or symbols.

“The International Fraternity has already initiated discussions with alumni and university partners to develop a plan for the Chapter’s return at a later date” the parent organization said in the news release.

Epsilon Zeta Chapter was chartered when ETSU was still known as East Tennessee State College on May 15, 1955.