High school students learn from pros in CSI competition

All the activity was being performed at the 5th Annual Northeast Tennessee CSI Competition. The students were from 10 high schools in the region: Daniel Boone, Dobyns-Bennett, Elizabethton, Greene County Tech, Happy Valley, Johnson County, Sullivan Central, Sullivan East, Tennessee and Volunteer. The overall winner this year was Elizabethton, which placed first in three of the 10 competition categories.

For the students, it was a chance to demonstrate their proficiency in the career they would like to enter after graduation. For others, it was a chance to learn the proper techniques from experts who frequently perform them.

“We learn a lot from our teacher, but it is good to learn the latest from the people doing them,” said Casandra Gregory of Greene Technology Center.

The students also learned some tried-and-true techniques from some of the most-experienced investigators, such as the FBI’s Brian O’Hare and Reanna O’Hare. Brian O’Hare showed them how to lift a fingerprint using simple tape.

“This is old school. I learned to do this 30 years ago,” he told Gage Broyles and Gage Terry, both of Sullivan East. In the same room, Sierra Devine and Devin Bryant, both of Volunteer, learned proper fingerprint techniques from Reanna O’Hare.

The pros were impressed by the students. “These kids are solid. I would offer a job to some of them right now,” Capt. Brian Rice, of the Johnson City Police Department, said.

After his students were named the overall winners of the competition, Elizabethton High School criminal justice teacher Ryan Presnell said, “It is good to see hard work pays off. They worked several evenings after school to get it right.”

Presnell said it was great to see Elizabethton recapture first place. The school also won the competition in 2013.