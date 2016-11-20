Birds of a feather: ETSU Board of Trustees faculty representative hopes to provide link between appointees, university

A professor in the biological sciences department at ETSU, Alsop was elected by the faculty to serve as their representative on the Board of Trustees, which will replace the Tennessee Board of Regents as the primary governing body for the institution.

Alsop said that, because the faculty representative possesses tangible knowledge of the institution, he or she will serve as a vital link between the university and some of the appointed trustees.

“You’ve been here for a while, you know how this institution works, you’ve worked on committees in the institution, you’ve taught in the institution, you’ve interacted with faculty and staff and administrators, and that’s the role that I see for me,” Alsop said during an interview in early November. “I will be able to answer a lot of the questions that some of the board members will have about how this operates.”

Alsop has worked at ETSU for more than four decades. He served as president of the faculty senate in 2007-08; assisted with the creation of Tennessee University Faculty Senates, an organization that represents about 10,000 employees from all 10 public universities in Tennessee; and helped coordinate the live eagle cams the university has set up near two bald eagle nests in Johnson City and Bluff City.

On top of all this, Alsop is also the director of the George L. Carter Railroad Museum, a position that has occupied many of his weekends for the past nine years.

“It’s been a nice change from being a biologist, but biology is still where I am,” Alsop said.

ETSU’s board consists of eight members appointed by Gov. Bill Haslam plus a faculty representative and a student representative, although the student will not be a voting member of the board. The board will have the authority to approve budgets, tuition rates and new projects.

The eight appointed members of the board include philanthropist Scott Niswonger, Lt. Gov. Ron Ramsey and businessman Jim Powell, among others.

Alsop and the appointed trustees are awaiting approval from the Tennessee General Assembly, but Alsop anticipates the process will go smoothly.

Alsop received his undergraduate degree from Austin Peay State University in Clarksville and earned his master’s and Ph.D from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville.

Between his undergraduate and graduate school education, Alsop taught eighth grade for two years at the Fort Campbell military base on the border of Kentucky and Tennessee.

“I wanted to work for a little while, but after two years of teaching eighth grade, I was ready to either go to Vietnam, which was active at the time ... or to go to graduate school,” Alsop said.

He ended up choosing graduate school, and after teaching freshman biology labs for a little while, Alsop discovered that he preferred teaching college students.

To date, Alsop has taught at the university for about 45 years, serving as the chairman of the ETSU biology department for 8 1/2 years starting in 1983. He realized, however, that he enjoyed teaching and research more than serving in an administrative role.

Fundamentally, Alsop’s passion lies in the study of birds — a passion that he enjoys sharing with his students.

“I tell (my ornithology class) the first day we meet that this class is going to change your life,” Alsop said. “Not that I’m trying to make a birder or a bird watcher out of you, but you’re going to be so aware of birds by the time you get out of here ... that you won’t be able to walk across the campus ... without hearing birds and trying to identify what they are.”

Alsop said there are about 10,000 species of birds in the world and that he’s had the opportunity to see about 40 percent of them, a tally that has taken him to Argentina, Colombia and many other countries around the world.

Although the board members are still figuring out what their roles will be, Alsop believes the challenge presented by serving as the faculty representative will be no different from many of the challenges he’s hurdled during his time at ETSU.

“It’s like an eagle cam or building a railroad museum or it’s like teaching a class,” Alsop said. “You do what’s best and see what happens.”