Community and education leaders weigh in on Johnson City Schools superintendent search - VIDEO

That’s not only because of how well-loved Bales is by his peer administrators, educators and local community and business leaders, but because this is a job that covers a lot of duties.

Right now, the goal of the Johnson City Board of Education is to have Bales’ replacement start on July 1, as Bales will officially retire on June 30 after 12-plus years on the job.

“We hate why we’re here this morning, which means we’re going to be seeing Dr. Bales ride off into the sunset soon, but at the same time, it’s an exciting time for the system and the board to be looking for his successor,” Chairman Tim Belisle said as the board gathered with other community leaders Friday. “They’re going to have big shoes to fill. We felt strongly that we wanted to get a lot of live input from community leaders and community members.”

Tennessee School Board Association Executive Director Tammy Grissom is heading the search with the school board. On Friday morning, Grissom, members of the school board, Johnson City Commission and other community leaders met at the district office to discuss the qualities they’d like to see in the person taking Bales’ spot.

The day before, a similar meeting occurred of school employees without school board members present, but what it amounted to was a several-hour block of praise for Bales and the work he’s done.

But a stream of praise wasn’t working toward the board’s ultimate goal of putting forth the qualities members are seeking in a replacement.

Dr. Ralph Van Brocklin, a former mayor, former school board member and current Johnson City Commissioner, said Friday was the time to voice ways they could improve on Bales’ work.

Van Brocklin suggested seeking a candidate who is better at being a vocal champion of public education — while going against a push for funds to be moved from public schools to private and charter institutions — and being in constant conversation with legislators about the issues that affect public schools most.

Joe Wise, a Washington County commissioner, who will be relinquishing that position after being elected as a Johnson City commissioner, seconded Van Brocklin’s call for a superintendent who is an advocate for public schools, and added that he’d like to see one with a background in the classroom.

“Somebody who has real classroom experience,” he said. “I think when you’re talking to teachers and you’re talking to principals, it helps if you’ve actually got some real-world experience to suggest that you have some credibility to speak to that.”

City Commissioner Jenny Brock suggested the candidate the board chooses have the ability to continue in the direction Bales did with academic achievement and focus on instruction.

Grissom confirmed that the Johnson City Schools system is well respected across the state for that reason.

City Manager Pete Peterson said the next superintendent will be dealing with a similar situation that he has to tackle in the coming year. With aging and tenured employees in Johnson City administration, and within the school system, the need for leadership that can both recruit and replace open positions will be very important.

After the meetings held by Grissom and TSBA, a report will be compiled and presented to the school board on Dec. 5. If agreed upon, this will help guide the search. By March, the goal will be the have a list of 3 to 5 candidates for the position, as suggested by the TSBA. Grissom said the TSBA will heavily recruit with its resources but also contact candidates suggested by the people at the end of the Friday meeting.

Should the board find its pick, Bales has said that he would help with a transitioning period that might include shadowing. The board aims to name a new superintendent in April.

