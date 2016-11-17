VA, ETSU break ground on $13 million health sciences education and research center

But it won’t be long before those sounds are replaced by health sciences students conversing about class notes or new research being conducted down the hall.

East Tennessee State University and VA officials held a ceremonial groundbreaking — or demolition, as it were — Thursday morning on a $13 million renovation and restoration project to turn Building 60, formerly known as the VA Quartermaster’s Storehouse, into a state-of-the-art Interprofessional Education and Research Center. It will be a center where students, faculty and staff from ETSU’s five health sciences programs can “work and learn in a team-based environment,” said Dr. Wilsie Bishop, vice president for health affairs and ETSU’s chief operating officer.

“The renovation of Building 60 is a milestone for us and symbolic of our team approach,” Bishop said in her remarks to a crowd gathered for the event. “This renovated and repurposed building will not belong to any single health sciences college, but instead represent a space where students, faculty, and staff from all five colleges and other health-related areas at ETSU can work and learn in a team-based environment.”

Bishop promised the building will “retain the historical character of this turn-of-the-20th-century building and will include the latest technology to support interdisciplinary health care education with just under 17,000 square feet of usable space. The exterior of the building will be restored to match its historic appearance and the interior will preserve historic features in a new high tech space,” she said.

Renovations will include a 90-seat lecture hall, conference rooms, meeting areas and space for “high fidelity simulation labs,” in the basement. The main floor will house areas for formal and information interaction areas between students and faculty as well as faculty office space, a student lounge and an area for food service to serve students, staff and faculty who work and learn on the VA campus, she said.

At one time, the Quartermaster building would have been a bustling central location for all supplies needed throughout the VA campus — bed linens, blankets, cots, food goods and anything else needed to operate the installation. The building was constructed in 1905, not long after the campus, known then as the Soldiers Home, was built. At that time, the train ran through the VA property, with tracks along the back of the Quartermaster’s building, where a loading platform still stands.

As much as possible, construction plans call for restoring the French Renaissance building to its former glory. Bishop said the windows that were bricked up years ago will be reopened and inside, tall square support columns that still stand strong will be incorporated into the new interior design.

ETSU President Brian Noland said the center “will serve as a physical symbol of a philosophy the institution has been living for decades and will set ETSU apart from many other institutions by strongly reinforcing its dedication to interprofessional education.”

Bishop said the renovation plans call for the center to open in spring 2018.

Dr. David Hecht, acting medical director for the VA Medical Center, said the partnership between the VA and the Quillen College of Medicine “allows the VA to train current and future health care providers. Our programs provide opportunities for medical students and residents to learn about veterans and their need for the specialized care related to the uniqueness of veterans service to our country.”

Judy Argo Fowler, public information officer for the VA, said Building 60 was used by the VA until the late 1990s and in those days was used for office supply storage as well as storing surplus office furniture and such.