Tennessee's graduation success rate drops for football, men's basketball

They did in the classroom, not on a field or court.

The UT athletic department announced Wednesday a graduation success rate of 83 percent for student-athletes who entered the university from 2006-07 through 2009-2010. That’s the highest GSR since the NCAA began compiling the statistic with the freshman classes of 1995.

The latest figures continue an upward trend for Tennessee, which increased its GSR three percent from the previous school year. Baseball has made the biggest advances over the past three years, going from 50 percent in 2013 to 68 percent this year.

