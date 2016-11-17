ETSU marathon reading session shows why Milton matters - PHOTOS/VIDEO

“I always say, this is Milton’s world, we’re just living in it,” Reid said just before the kickoff of the Milton Marathon, a 10-hour event in ETSU’s D.P. Culp University Center Thursday.

Reid, an assistant professor in ETSU’s Department of Literature and Language, and his senior English class were the organizers of an event that had students, faculty, staff, members of the community and ETSU President Brian Noland reading “Paradise Lost” out loud to a crowd.

Noland kicked off the day of reading, reciting a few paragraphs before giving the floor to a line of people who opted to read from the epic piece of work. Several students and professors took turns reading until Noland got his chance again. The day would progress with people cycling in and out of the room to read and listen.

Students enjoy Milton’s work because he was somewhat of a revolutionary figure, Reid said.

Along with William Shakespeare and Geoffrey Chaucer, Reid puts Milton in a triad of the “three pillars of English literature.” Familiarity with Milton’s work, he said, is standard for understanding widespread cultural and literature references.

When the professor looks around the room, he shared two thoughts about the Milton Marathon. One, is that he predicts a complete blowout of the 254 people who showed up two years ago for the first Milton Marathon on campus. Second, he was psyched about the number of people coming out to support the English poet.

“I’ve never seen this kind of buy-in for something like this, with people all across campus and Johnson City,” Reid said.

There are similar Milton Marathons held on campuses across the U.S., and before the reading began Thursday, Reid showed a few pictures of schools like Harvard and Arizona State — all with much smaller crowds than what would fill the Forum room of the D.P. Culp University Center.

ETSU seniors Olivia Short and Abby Lewis, both English majors, had previously read the entire 10,000-plus-line work, which spans more than 10 books.

They were some of the listeners who grabbed front-row seats Thursday, eagerly anticipating the readings to begin and taking pride in being called “Milton nerds.”

It’s fair to say Short and Lewis weren’t the only ones to secure that title, as the standard uniform for the event was a black T-shirt with the event’s name on the front and one of the work’s most famous quotes on the back.

“Better to reign in Hell than to serve in Heaven,” the back of these shirts read.

Email Tony Casey at tcasey@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Tony Casey on Twitter @TonyCaseyJCP. Like him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/tonycaseyjournalist.