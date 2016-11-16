All full-time Johnson City Schools teachers to get $500 bonuses

The cash injection, approved Monday by Johnson City Board of Education members, should help with the out-of-pocket costs many teachers pay for classroom materials.

Board members voted 5-2 to put the bonuses in December paychecks for the system’s approximately 900 full-time employees and 160 part-time employees. Members John Hunter and Tom Hager voted against the motion, voicing concerns about disruptions to the district’s budget.

Richard Manahan, who’s frequently focused on teacher and employee compensation, put forth the $575,000 budgetary item to honor Superintendent Richard Bales before his mid-2017 retirement.

Manahan specifically citied Bales’ help in putting the school system in the top 10 performers in the state of Tennessee. Sheila Cox, who will retire from her position next month after 15 years of serving on the school board, made sure the record reflected that she seconded the motion to bring it up for discussion.

Both Manahan and Cox advocated making the pay increase a permanent pay raise for employees, but settled for the one-time bonuses.

“I think our teachers deserve it and I wish we could give it to them permanently, but we have to treat it as a bonus,” Manahan said. “It's more than justified.”

Manahan said he doesn’t blame Hunter and Hager for voting against the motion, because he recognizes how hard it is to spend and put the burden on taxpayers, regardless of the situation.

Hunter he said he supports the bonuses in essence, but cited the timing of the increase as his reason for voting against it.

“As you saw in our meeting, we have had several unexpected costs come up, and with the risk of charter schools taking our funding, uncertainty with county funding, I think it would have been more timely at the end of the fiscal year when Dr. Bales retired,” he said. “I voted ‘no’ based on the timing of the proposal, not the bonus or the teachers and staff.”

Hager agreed with the timing of the bonuses, which will come just a few weeks before Christmas.

“I’m not necessarily against the bonuses,” Hager said. “I just would have liked to see that we wait until the spring when the budget was a little bit more clear.”

Financial Director Pam Cox said the bonus money will come from any unbudgeted local revenues and the school system’s fund balance. She said she likes what she’s seeing in trends from state sales tax collections.

“Sales tax numbers are really good for the budget and the bonuses you're considering giving,” she said just before the board’s vote. She still recommended keeping the increase as a one-time bonus for now.

In the most recently completed budget cycle, the board agreed to pay all teachers a 2-percent raise, as well as an additional 1 percent for all teachers eligible for step pay increases.

Joe Crabtree, a teacher at Indian Trail Intermediate School and the president of the Johnson City Education Association, celebrated the vote, giving a nod to the board’s members.

"Our board members and administrators have been, and continue to be, supportive of our staff as we work to make Johnson City one of the best systems in the state,” he said. “Making this bonus in honor of our outgoing Director of Schools, Dr. Richard Bales, is even more humbling.”

At the time of the vote, the school system’s general purpose fund had approximately $5 million in it, with about $1.5 million available for other projects.

