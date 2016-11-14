Time change announced for Michael Brown Sr. talk at ETSU

This free public talk, which will be followed by a reception in the Alumni Gallery outside the auditorium, is sponsored by the Erna P. Kaldegg Endowment through the ETSU Office of Multicultural Affairs. The purpose of the Kaldegg program, which began as a lectureship in the early 1980s, is to help create greater unity while respecting ethnic, cultural and religious diversity.

Brown, of Ferguson, Missouri, is the father of Michael Brown Jr., who died on Aug. 9, 2014, from gunshot wounds during an altercation with a Ferguson police officer.

In his talk, Brown will tell of his son’s life, aspirations and impact. As a parent, he will also share his experience of his son’s death, his ultimate goals and his hopes to work with communities setting up Chosen for Change chapters.

The Michael Brown Foundation Inc., doing business as Chosen for Change, is a not-for-profit organization that provides community support and outreach programs, activities and events that are responsive, reflective and holistic for families affected by, at risk of becoming, or experiencing grief resulting from the loss of a child due to a tragic, unforeseen circumstance.

For more information, call ETSU’s Office of Multicultural Affairs at 423-439-6633. For disability accommodations, call the ETSU Office of Disability Services at 423-439-8346.