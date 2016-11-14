Proposed downtown Johnson City charter school dean presents to board of education

But later in the monthly school board meeting Dr. Richard Manahan found the opportunity to comment on the potential school in less specific terms.

“Are we not doing anything with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math) in our schools?” Manahan asked during an update from Supervisor of Instructional Technology Dr. David Timbs on personnel changes and upgrades. “Why do people keep talking like we’re not doing anything with STEM?”

“Absolutely,” Timbs said. “We’re still pulling STEM components into everything we’re doing across the board.”

Earlier in the meeting, Battle hit on the some of the highlights of what her proposed Insight STEM School would look to accomplish with local students. Because the proposed charter school — which is an educational institution that receives government funding, but operates independently of the established public school system — is out of the two-year cycle of accepted institutions of that nature, it would operate as a private school for one year as it got its charter school designation.

Battle said the goal is to have two cohorts of 15 ninth-graders, focused specifically on females and minority groups in the area who are being underserved by Johnson City Schools.

“We’re not looking to pull the students that are at the top,” she said. “Those are not the ones we want to help you with. You’re doing a great job with those students at the top.”

In the coming years, there will be 600,000 new higher-end manufacturing jobs that will not have properly trained bodies to fill them, and schools like this downtown-based STEM school could serve as a way to get underserved groups into those jobs, she said.

Battle said faculty and administrators from Milligan College’s engineering program were already interested in working with these students and East Tennessee State University has shown interest, as well.

When the proposed dean offered to answer any of the board’s questions, Chairman Tim Belisle said she was signed up for an information time slot, not a question-and-answer session, but they would look over the brochure and materials she handed out.

In the October board meeting, superintendent Dr. Richard Bales said he was adamantly opposed to charter schools within in the Johnson City system.

Bales isn’t the only educator or administrator within the system to oppose charter schools, the NAACP recently clarified its firm position against them, too, even though groups like Battle’s have expressed efforts to specifically help populations of people of color.

NAACP leaders said they’ll oppose charter schools until there’s the same amount of transparency and accountability as public schools and charter school funding doesn’t come at the expense of public schools, taking students public schools have a duty to educate and ultimately add to segregation.

