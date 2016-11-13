Elizabethton Schools asking for T.A. Dugger removations, expansion

The expansion is a project that has been planned and discussed for several years, but took a back seat when the last bond issue provided funds only for the new football stadium and music room at Elizabethton High School.

The 75th anniversary of the building that now houses T.A. Dugger Junior High is being offered as an appropriate time to do the expansion, which also includes the addition of two sets of new bathrooms, modernization of the science labs and the elimination of the stairs to the “Crow’s Nest” and other barriers to make the school fully compliant with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

Discussions on the T.A. Dugger expansion have been going on for several years, and the expansion was one of three projects that had been considered when the Elizabethton City School Board and Elizabethton City Council began discussing a school bond issue four years ago. Three projects were considered for that bond proposal: the T.A. Dugger expansion, the new football stadium and the new music room. In the end, there was just enough money in the bond issue to fund two of the three projects: the stadium and the music room.

School officials said the T.A. Dugger expansion was going to need space occupied at the time by the home stands of Brown-Childress Stadium, so the new stadium had to be built first.

Now that the stadium and music room are realities, school officials are once again seeking a bond issue for the T.A. Dugger project. Director of Schools Corey Gardenhour was one of the first school officials to talk about the latest effort. He addressed the City Council on the project during Oct. 13 session. Gardenhour found a friendly audience, since several council members were members at the time it was brought up four years ago and showed support at that time.

Gardenhour told the council it was a good time to start the project, because interest rates are low, but should start rising soon. Other school officials have pointed out that December marks the beginning of the building’s anniversary. A recent press release from the school system said: “We hope people will recognize the historic and economic significance of TAD in Elizabethton.”

The school official who most sees the need is Randy Little, T.A. Dugger’s principal. “Our principal problem is space,” Little said on Friday. “Every available space has been converted to classrooms. Closets have been converted into offices.” He said the shop has been converted into two classrooms, three classrooms have been divided into six classrooms and even the old football dressing room is now a classroom. Still there is one teacher who does not have an assigned classroom and must use a cart.

The school’s current inventory of classrooms includes those in two portable classrooms that are more than 40 years old. Those will be eliminated once the new classrooms are built.

The main reason space is at a premium is the growth of the student population in recent years, with more tuition-paying students from the county attending the city school system. This school year’s sixth-grade class is the largest in the school’s history, and projections are that the number will keep growing. The building now houses 700 people every school day.

The large numbers create other needs, such as bathrooms, Little said. He said the project’s plan includes two new sets of bathrooms, one on each floor. He said those additional bathrooms are “badly needed.” They would also be accessible to people attending events at the school’s auditorium, which is used by more than 100 organizations.

Another big need is an upgrade to science labs, which Little said were built in the 1940s.

“It would be nice to have a state of the art lab,” Little said.

Science and technology are strongly emphasized in the modern curriculum and the lab upgrades are a part of that emphasis.

Richard VanHuss, assistant director of schools, agreed with Little and went on to say it is important to make the school accessible to all students. While the school is grandfathered in on meeting the federal Americans with Disabilities Act, it is important to make the entire school accessible to everyone.

Little said one section of the building, known as the “Crow’s Nest,” is not accessible by the school elevator. He said students who have classes in that section of the building have had to have their schedules rearranged when they suffer a leg or foot injury and can’t get to that part of the building.

“Our current City Council and school board had a vision to create an Elizabethton that’s welcoming to families, and the school is the incubator for that growth,” Gardenhour said. “Over the last 10 years, we have brought in more than 600 students, which has a significant impact on the local economy.”

VanHuss said the financing the project could be accomplished without raising property taxes by using the half-cent sales tax earmarked for schools, refinancing past school debt and extending the payback to 20 years. City officials have not seen the financing plan, but hope it would not take all of the sales tax revenue that the schools use to pay for short-term capital projects, such as replacing roofs and boilers.