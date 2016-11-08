Newcomers Torbett and Kinnick to join Belisle on Johnson City Board of Education

Belisle collected 21.86 percent of the votes for the win, but Torbett was the leading vote-getter. She pulled in 27.81 percent of the votes. After a previous school board run, Kinnick secured his spot by earning 18.51 percent.

They will fill the positions previously held by Lottie Ryans and Sheila Cox. Candidates Ronald Scott and Bill Smith earned 15.80 percent and 15.73 percent of the votes, respectively, but did not have enough to gain election. All together, 41,697 votes were cast for school board members.

Torbett said she pulled it off by door-to-door campaigning and showing strength in early voting.

“I'm pretty excited and looking forward for the opportunity to serve on the board,” she said.

Kinnick, who ran in 2013, said the name recognition of his first run, and getting out to the early voting locations, really helped secure his spot.

“I feel pretty good and I appreciate everybody’s support,” Kinnick said.

Belisle said he’s humbled and grateful that the city’s voters are going with him again into another term. He said the voters didn’t have a bad candidate on the ticket and is excited to get to work with Kinnick and Torbett.

These new candidates join the board as it tackles such issues as finding Dr. Richard Bales’ replacement as the district’s superintendent, setting a new strategic five-year plan and considering the outcomes of a proposed charter school being put in downtown Johnson City’s Northeast State Community College location.

