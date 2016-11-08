Cyclone Checkpoints prepares students for new TNReady standards

The system’s New Cyclone Checkpoints will gauge students’ mastery of standards twice during the year. This formative assessment tool, designed by the system’s teachers, makes it possible to see exactly what their students know and where they should focus instructional time.

Tests are administered online using the program PowerSchool Assessment. The first testing window ended Friday, but makeup dates are scheduled this week.

“The types of questions that my students encounter on these assessments are aligned with our state standards and it is currently one of the best ways, along with classroom observations and assessments, I have to prepare my students for the types of questions they will encounter on the TNReady assessment,” said Tammy Markland, a fourth-grade English language arts teacher at West Side Elementary School.

Though some teachers had concerns about adding to the student workload, many are saying the Checkpoints have given them insight into standard mastery and have allowed them to modify instruction.

In review of the first testing window, Markland said she will continue to use PowerSchool on a weekly basis to guide instruction. In addition to helping teachers, she said her students were excited to see how they performed and whether they need to review or tackle new information.

Jon Jones, algebra II teacher at Elizabethton High School, said the ability to specifically target instruction will result in better student scores on TNReady tests.

“The Checkpoints serve a very necessary purpose, which is accurate and timely feedback,” Jones said. “I look forward using the Cyclone Checkpoints and becoming more skilled at applying the results to my instructional planning.”

Parents may check out the testing platform using a quick link accessible online at ecschools.net called “PowerSchool Student.” From there, parents should enter the student ID “practice” to view multiple practice tests.