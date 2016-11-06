Researcher to study how a new mindset may reduce toxic stress in children

Now, a researcher from East Tennessee State University will investigate the effectiveness of TIC for reducing the effects of toxic stress among at-risk children and their caregivers. The project, “Building Strong Brains and Strong Families,” is funded by a $119,000 grant from the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services.

“Adverse childhood experiences such as neglect, witnessing or experiencing sexual or physical abuse, of having incarcerated, substance abusing or mentally ill individuals in the household can cause toxic stress in children, and there is a significant body of evidence showing this can have negative effects on learning and health,” said Dr. Andrea Clements, professor and assistant chair of the Department of Psychology. “For children, these adverse experiences can later result in problems such domestic violence, substance abuse, physical health problems and incarceration.”

As part of this project, Clements is teaming with the Johnson City Police Department and the Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County. All paid and volunteer staff at the Boys & Girls Club will receive education on the effects these negative experiences can have on children and will be trained to interact with children and families using a TIC mindset.

Clements and her team will also provide instruction to a group of 30 parents and guardians of youth at the Boys & Girls Club. This instruction, which incorporates TIC principles, will cover possible effects of adverse childhood experiences and teach beneficial ways to interact children to offset those effects. Funding will also be used to construct a quiet room at the club that is designated as a safe place to de-escalate situations when someone, such as a child, is angry or upset.

Joining Clements in the project are Robin Crumley, president/CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Johnson City/Washington County, and Becky Haas, community crime prevention coordinator with the Johnson City Police Department.

For more information, contact Clements at clements@etsu.edu or 423-439-6661.