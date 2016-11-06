Prospective students can learn more about Milligan programs

Prospective students will have the opportunity to connect with current students, tour the counseling center and sit in on a counseling class, “Theory and Practice of Counseling,” taught by Christine Browning, associate professor of counseling and psychology.

Serving as the director of Milligan’s counseling program, Browning is a licensed professional counselor, a nationally-certified counselor and a psychological examiner. She has a passion for working with individuals who have experienced trauma and abuse in childhood and is a certified trauma and abuse counselor.

“Our ‘Student for a Night’ events are the perfect opportunities for anyone to experience first-hand what it’s like to be a graduate student at Milligan,” said Jennifer Duran, admissions recruiter for healthcare programs. “Students will be able to interact with and experience the quality of a Milligan master teacher, like Dr. Browning, also while meeting other current students in the program.”

The Master of Science in Counseling program offers concentrations in school counseling and clinical mental health counseling. In addition, a certificate of graduate study in counseling ministry is available, which introduces students to basic knowledge about both secular and Christian perspectives on counseling and how these may be applied in a church-based setting. Learn more at www.milligan.edu/msc.

Students interested in studying occupational therapy can find out more about Milligan’s Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program on Friday, Nov. 11, from 9-11 a.m. Students will meet in Milligan’s McGlothlin-Street Occupational Therapy Center now located in the Thompson Center on Emmanuel Hill.

Christy Isbell, professor of occupational therapy, will give students an overview of the program and lead a Q-and-A session afterwards. Isbell is a pediatric occupational therapist with more than twenty years of experience in her field and holds a Ph.D. in child development and family studies from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

She has worked in school systems, hospitals, outpatient facilities, homes and child-care centers. With training in neurodevelopmental treatment and sensory integration treatment of children, Isbell specializes in the treatment of children with autism spectrum disorder, sensory processing disorder and cerebral palsy.

She maintains her clinical expertise by providing OT services to infants, toddlers and young children. Isbell has written numerous books and scholarly articles in her field.

Students also will have the opportunity to take a campus tour, review the admissions process and talk with current OT students.

“This event is the perfect opportunity for students to learn more about what it’s like to be an occupational therapy student at Milligan,” Duran said. “The experience of touring the OT lab and Milligan’s campus as well as interacting with Milligan’s expert faculty is invaluable for a student considering the program.”

The program is the only master’s level occupational therapy program in Northeast Tennessee. It prepares therapists to help people with injuries or illnesses to relearn basic living skills. The program is designed for people with undergraduate degrees in a variety of academic fields.

For more information on both programs, contact Duran at 423-461.8424 or JDuran@milligan.edu. To learn more about Milligan’s graduate and professional programs, visit www.milligan.edu/gps.