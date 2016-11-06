Morgan named financial aid director at ETSU

Morgan comes to ETSU from Florida SouthWestern State College in Fort Myers where she spent the past three years as director of student financial aid and led a team of 24 employees on three campuses and one center in a five-county area. Prior to becoming director, she spent over nine years working in various other capacities in financial aid at Florida SouthWestern, including five years as assistant director.

She has managed budgets totaling more than $120 million in federal and state aid and has overseen foundation scholarship funds in excess of $1.9 million.

Morgan holds a B.S. degree in marketing from the University of South Florida and is currently pursuing a master’s degree in higher education administration from Upper Iowa University in Fayette.

“Catherine is highly knowledgeable about the current trends in student financial aid as well as the changes that are occurring at the national level,” said Dr. Joe Sherlin, ETSU Vice President for Student Affairs. “She is committed to having a customer service-oriented environment where students and families can get support in navigating the financial aid process.”

Morgan is a member of several professional organizations, including the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.