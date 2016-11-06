Education in brief

A faculty member in East Tennessee State University’s College of Clinical and Rehabilitative Health Sciences recently was awarded a Best Paper Award at an international conference.

Kristen McHenry, program director of Cardiopulmonary Science, received the award for her presentation at the International Conference on Learning and Administration in Higher Education 2016 in Nashville.

Her paper, “Key Elements of a State Master Plan in Higher Education,” was reviewed by three or more peers and chosen for this award following a two-stage review process. McHenry wrote the paper as part of her work as a doctoral candidate in the ETSU College of Education’s Department of Educational Leadership and Policy Analysis.

Through her paper, McHenry attempted to gain a deeper understanding of the key elements within state master plans through an independent review of 10 different state plans.

The informal review revealed four key elements of state master plans in higher education: accessibility, affordability, accountability and success.

ETSU Graduate Studies reaches record enrollment

Enrollment in East Tennessee State University’s School of Graduate Studies reached a record high this fall with 2,354 students, surpassing last fall’s previous all-time high.

Dean of the School of Graduate Studies Dr. Cecilia McIntosh says, “We strive to offer high-quality programs and to be innovative in courses of study and new degrees. We feel that our enrollment is a direct result of recognition of the excellent graduate programs offered by ETSU.”

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Bert Bach adds, “We at ETSU are very pleased that the scope and quality of our graduate programs continue to attract a record number of very strong students.”

Demand continues to grow, with the number of applicants increasing by 10 percent during the past year. The admissions process is selective, with only about half of those who apply being accepted.

Some of the newer programs contributing to higher enrollment include the Master of Science in Human Services, the Doctorate in Education in Global Sport Leadership, the Community College Leadership graduate certificate and the Master of Science in Digital Marketing. Go to www.etsu.edu/gradstud to view a complete list of graduate programs. For more information, call 423-439-4221.