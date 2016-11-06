ETSU alum named director of undergraduate programs at College of Nursing

Webb, a native of Erwin, comes to ETSU from Northeast State Community College, where she was hired in 2007 to start the college’s nursing program. She served as the dean of nursing since 2008 and, prior to that, was the director of nursing.

A three-time graduate of ETSU, Webb also worked at the university from 2001 through 2007 as an assistant professor in the College of Nursing and the coordinator of its RN to BSN program as well as coordinator for the Clinical Nurse Leader Track of the Master of Science in Nursing. She also spent several years working at the James H. Quillen Veterans’ Administration Medical Center and Holston Valley Medical Center.

Webb, a licensed registered nurse, joined ETSU this fall, serving as an assistant professor as well as the director of undergraduate programs.

“Coming back to ETSU was really like coming home,” she said. “It is exciting and I couldn’t be more appreciative of this opportunity to be back here.”

As the director of undergraduate programs, Webb manages all undergraduate nursing curricula and professional development of the faculty.

“My No. 1 goal right now is to provide stability to the undergraduate program,” she said. “My priorities are successful program outcomes and student satisfaction.”

Webb received her bachelor of science degree in nursing from ETSU in 1996. She earned a master’s of science degree in nursing education from ETSU in 2000 and her Ed.D. in education from ETSU in 2004. Her dissertation focused on analyzing the factors affecting student enrollment, outcomes and continued participation after completing a Basics of Patient Care course at ETSU.