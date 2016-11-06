CFA Institute University Recognition Program welcomes ETSU

Through such preparation, students may sit for examinations administered by CFA to obtain the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. The program will enable ETSU to award CFA Program Awareness Scholarships to five students to cover the Chartered Financial Analyst study books and exam.

CFA Institute sets standards for professional excellence and credentials. The organization champions ethical behavior in investment markets and has as its end goal an environment where investors’ interests come first, markets function at their best and economies grow. The Institute has over 148,000 members in 158 countries.

Neil Govier, head of university relations at CFA Institute says, “Students study the Candidate Body of Knowledge, which includes the core knowledge, skills and abilities identified by practitioners worldwide as essential for successful practice.

“By mastering the fundamentals of the CFA program as well as the code of ethics and standards of professional conduct, these future investment professionals gain a strong foundation that helps prepare them well to join the growing CFA Institute community dedicated to promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence.”