Betsy Band wins another state championship

The perennially outstanding band made the five-hour bus trip to Stewarts Creek High School in Smyna this weekend for the 36th Annual Division II State Championship. The band not only won the championship, but also was awarded first place in color guard and percussion. Grace Roberts took reserve champion honors as drum major.

For the seniors in the band, the championship is especially sweet. As freshmen, they marched into a proud tradition that had been established in the years they were in middle school The Betsy Band took the state championship in 2010 and won back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

The seniors had been freshmen on that 2013 band, which had won three of four state championships.

On Sunday, senior clarinetist Hayley Jarnagin looked back on those heady days. After winning another state championship as freshmen, Jarnagin said there was a lot of overconfidence the following year. Although the seniors never finished worse than second in the state competition, she said they were determined to restore and pass on the legacy of championships.

Betsy Band Director Perry Elliott noticed the strong leadership of the senior class early in the season. “I knew early on that they could probably win the championship,” Elliott said. “They were committed to taking the championship. ... Everything we did fell into place ... and everyone in the band was pulling 100 percent toward that goal.”

Others also saw the commitment. Lisa McGinnis, president of the Betsy Band Boosters, said she saw the band and its members grow more confident and determined with each competition, from the Admiral’s Cup Invitational in Knoxville to the Topper Invitational in Johnson City, where they were the grand champion.

“The kids have worked so hard and it is so great to watch their improvement,” McGinnis said.

While those around the band saw its championship potential, Jarnagin said she and the other members did not. After the second-place finishes of their sophomore and junior years, she said they had heeded the wakeup call and were a lot less cocky.

When asked when she knew the band was going to win the championship, Jarnagin said, “When we marched off the field (at Stewarts Creek). As a senior, I just had this feeling that we had done it.”

She said her four years of band experience had made her keenly aware that the band’s performance had been “incredible.”

“I didn’t get that same feeling when we won it in my freshman year because we freshmen really didn’t know what to expect.”

While her career with the Betsy Band may be over, Jarnagin plans to continue to develop as a musician. She has already been accepted at East Tennessee State University and will be trying out with the university’s concert ban in February.

Jarnagin and her fellow seniors can also be proud that they have passed the Betsy Band legacy on to another freshman class who may not realize how rare and special the winning of a championship is. But for all the seniors, there is great pride in knowing they were a part of two state championships for the Betsy Band.